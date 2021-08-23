Rhythm Remix — a fun-filled, end-of-summer celebration at various locations throughout Fort Atkinson — was held Saturday during the day and into the evening. The event featured local and regional musicians, as well as five children’s activity zones and food vendors. Shown are some scenes from the festivities: Prim Blankenship, 5, Fort Atkinson, enjoys an ice cream cone from Jones Market; Sophie, Bridget, Donovan and Silas Lonsdale take shade from the sun; Serenity Dondero, 6, Jefferson, shows off her colorful balloon creations at Tavern on Rock; Altar Boy Picnic performs at the outdoor stage at Tavern on Rock; Servers Grant Schneider and Connor Slattery of Doyle’s Dogs in Lake Mills serve Chicago-style hot dogs to, from left to right — Mason Ebbert, Madison Ebbert and Sawyer Stachel, all of Fort Atkinson.
