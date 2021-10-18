The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Piper Mae, a women’s clothing boutique in downtown Fort Atkinson, on Oct. 16, for its grand opening event.
Sisters and co-owners Sarah Jones and Beth Costa realized an opportunity to fill a need in a small town with few clothing options.
Big box stores in other cities did not offer the unique styles they sought within a budget they could afford. The options provided at Piper Mae are intended to do both: make shoppers look and feel confident at a competitive price point.
“We carefully curated items that can be styled in different ways, depending on your personality, while keeping quality and fit in mind,” explained Sarah Jones.
Founded on April 6, 2021, Piper Mae clothing options include tanks, skirts, pants, hats, and the “Hometown Girl” line, which helps build community by supporting a different charity or nonprofit organization. Currently, 15% of “Hometown Girl” purchases go to benefit BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment Program). A different local non-profit will be featured quarterly.
“We’ve put a lot of careful thought into the products we carry and into our store atmosphere,” Jones commented. “We love this community and look forward to being part of downtown Fort Atkinson.”
The shop currently is open at 228 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson Thursdays and Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m; Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Customers also can shop anytime online at www.getpipermae.com. Follow Piper Mae in Instagram @ shoppipermae for new items and styling ideas.
