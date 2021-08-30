Rick Mindemann, Sullivan, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas., reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.
Mindemann, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., is one of 217 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Held in conjunction with the 138th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 6-8, in Fort Worth. The Angus Convention offers unrivaled opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.
