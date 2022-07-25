Riverstone to present Rhythm Remix Aug. 27

Riverstone Premier event center coordinator Amy Swenson and Operations Manager Stephanie Sayles hold up a banner for the upcoming remix.

 Contributed

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor, Riverstone Premier Event Center, announced Rhythm Remix on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rhythm Remix is a free, end-of summer celebration that has become the largest annual fundraising event for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event will have a similar format to last year’s, with a family-friendly format featuring live music at five different locations.

