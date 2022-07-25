The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor, Riverstone Premier Event Center, announced Rhythm Remix on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rhythm Remix is a free, end-of summer celebration that has become the largest annual fundraising event for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event will have a similar format to last year’s, with a family-friendly format featuring live music at five different locations.
The live music venues include Riverwalk Plaza (behind Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern), Jones Market, Good2Go, Café Carpe and Mr. Brews.
Special kid zone activities will be located at Riverwalk Plaza and Jones Market, and feature balloon animals and crafts.
The entertainment line-up includes Karen Johnson, Noah Hittner, Kids performer John Duggleby, Tapestry, Jacob Kemler, 7000apart, John Gay, The Krause Family Band, Tim O’Grady, Jr and Eugene Gruber. Full musician bios will be released in coming weeks.
Event goers are encouraged to get an event passport and collect stamps at five participating businesses or music venues to be eligible for a variety of prizes and give-aways. More than 15 local businesses will host in-store specials valid only on Aug. 27. At the conclusion of the event, passports can be handed into the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce or participating businesses. The prize drawing will take place on Aug. 29.
The 2022 Rhythm Remix sponsors include, presenting sponsor, Riverstone Premier Event Center; venue sponsors, Johnson Financial Group; Spacesaver Corporation; Jones Dairy Farm; Badger Basement Systems Inc.; Bender, Kind & Stafford Dental; and Festival Foods.
Kids Zone sponsors are Enbridge Energy Partners and Maas Brothers Construction; general event sponsors are Fort Community Credit Union, Homes for Independent Living, JM Carpets, mkCellular, Fort Tax Service and W & A Distribution Services The audio sponsor is SNT Tree Service and supporting sponsor is Wisconsin Packaging Division.
For more information, visit fortchamber.com or call the Fort Atkinson Chamber at 920-563-3210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.