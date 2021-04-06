The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway N, from Walton Drive to State Highway 106.
The work is scheduled to take place beginning the week of April 19. The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be pulverized, graded and compacted prior to paving the roadway.
During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. A detour will be posted utilizing U.S. Business 12 (Main Street), State Highway 59, County Highway D and Highway 106.
The road will remain closed until approximately the middle of July, depending on the weather.
Motorists should use caution within the construction areas and keep children away from the operations. Persons who have any questions may contact the Highway Department at (920) 674-7265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.