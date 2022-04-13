LAKE MILLS — The Rock Lake Activity Center will host its spring fundraiser, The Big Band Swing Dance.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 6:15 to 9 p.m. at The Rock Lake Activity Center. It is open to all.
Tickets are available through The Rock Lake Activity Center at 229 Fremont St. in Lake Mills or order online at rocklakeac.org. Only 300 tickets will be sold and cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
The center will feature the swinging sounds of The Main Street Big Band. This 18-piece band features musicians from Lake Mills and surrounding cities.
Playing together for more than 20 years, their music will get people up and dancing. Come early to receive dance lessons from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Then practice those dance moves as the band begins to play from 7 to 9 p.m.
Throughout the evening there will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres. A silent auction will be held from 6:15 to 9 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Winners of the raffle and the auction will be announced at the end of the evening.
Questions concerning the center or the event can be directed to Rene at (920) 945-0156.
This is event is sponsored by ReMax Community Real Estate, American Family Insurance, Watson Ace Hardware, and Forest Landscaping and Construction.
