Food insecurity continues to be an issue in Jefferson County, and the COVID-19 pandemic only has amplified this need as people experience increased financial strain and unemployment.
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry has seen an increase in pantry usage. For that reason, Rock River Dental announces it is holding a holiday food drive now through Dec. 3.
“We are happy to be able to help contribute to the area food pantries that serve the underserved; children, low-income families and the homeless,” said Amy Larson, marketing director, Rock River Dental. “The need may be greater than ever this year because of so many people losing their jobs due to the pandemic.”
Dr. Leslie Showalter and staff ask that persons join in helping out those in need in the Jefferson County area by donating non-expired, non-perishable food items. Specific items needed, but not limited to, are pancake syrup, pancake mix, canned chicken, Hamburger Helper, boxed pasta, peanut butter, pork and beans, canned fruit and vegetables.
“As we see the need increase in our community, we want to do whatever we can to help,” said Dr. Showalter. “No one should ever have to go to bed hungry. For this reason, I will match pound for pound what our patients and community members donate.”
Rock River Dental will match all donations received. Items can be dropped off at Rock River Dental, 1951 Commerce Pkwy, on the south side of Fort Atkinson during regular business hours through Dec. 3.
For more information or directions to the office, call (920) 563-4415.
