For most, a warm coat solves the problem of being cold. But, for nearly 15% of Americans living in poverty, a warm winter coat is a budget “extra.”
Health experts report that even a 2-degree drop in body temperature results in reduced heart rate, loss of coordination, and confusion. Adults cannot work effectively and children find it difficult to learn.
“For some families, the expense of providing warm winter gear is impossible,” stated Dr. Leslie Showalter of Rock River Dental in Fort Atkinson. “No one should be left to survive the elements of a Wisconsin winter without a coat. We need to step up and help those in need in our community.”
Rock River Dental announces its 5th Annual Coat Drive benefiting The Community Space and Jefferson County Human Services Foster Care Program.
“We are happy to partner with all of these great organizations that serve the underserved; children, low-income families and the homeless,” said Amy Larson, marketing director, Rock River Dental. “Our patients and this community have stepped up every year and I have no doubt this year will be any different.”
Dr. Showalter and staff ask persons to join in with helping those in need in the Jefferson County area by donating new or gently used coats and winter gear. Items can be dropped off at Rock River Dental, 1951 Commerce Pkwy on the south side of Fort Atkinson during regular business hours, now through Nov. 5.
As a token of appreciation for one’s donation, there will be a drawing for a Professional Series Sonicare toothbrush.
Contact Rock River Dental at (920) 563-4415 with any additional questions.
