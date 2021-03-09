WATERTOWN — The Rock River Patriots will meet this Friday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at Promise Land Church, located at 243 E. Spaulding St. in Watertown. There is ample seating, so no need to bring chairs. A parking lot is directly across the street in front of the building, as well as street parking.

Members will be discussing some of the important issues facing the State of Wisconsin as well as at the federal level. As usual, there will be a meeting time, a break time and a closing session.

