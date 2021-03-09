WATERTOWN — The Rock River Patriots will meet this Friday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at Promise Land Church, located at 243 E. Spaulding St. in Watertown. There is ample seating, so no need to bring chairs. A parking lot is directly across the street in front of the building, as well as street parking.
Members will be discussing some of the important issues facing the State of Wisconsin as well as at the federal level. As usual, there will be a meeting time, a break time and a closing session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.