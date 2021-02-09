WATERTOWN — The Rock River Patriots will meet this Friday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. in Watertown.
The group will be meeting at a new location at Promise Land Church, 243 E. Spaulding St. in Watertown.
There is plenty of seating at this location, so no need to bring chairs. There is a parking lot directly across the street in front of the building as well as street parking. Note the posting on the front door as you enter the building.
We will be discussing some of the important issues on the forefront in the State of Wisconsin as well as at the federal level. Members will have the same meeting plan as always with a meeting time, then a break time, followed with a closing session.
The public is invited to attend this meeting.
