Ruby Rose Gallery, located inside the Cambridge Galleria at 214 W. Main St., has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ruby Rose Gallery features “gifts from the Earth” including jewelry, mineral specimens, crystals, home décor, stone lighting (luminaries), and other natural products, locally sourced and worldwide. Their intent is to educate and share the beauty, peace and joy of rocks and minerals, big and small.
Ruby Rose Gallery was founded in October 2017 by its three owners: Dave Mittlesteadt, Nancy Sheahan and Meghan Barthel. Their inspiration came from a chance encounter with one of the world’s largest gem shows in Tucson, Ariz.
At their first buying trip in Denver, Dave and Nancy met Meghan, and historic downtown Cambridge became the perfect backdrop for their business. With Meghan’s knowledge of stones, Nancy’s eye for beauty, and Dave’s business skills, Ruby Rose Gallery was born, named for Emma Rose, Dave and Nancy’s daughter, and their beloved Golden Doodle, Ruby.
“We hand-pick our items instead of having them shipped to us,” Barthel explained. “That allows more quality control over every treasure. We also focus on functional rocks (light sources, home goods, self-care tools) and high-end statement pieces.
“Every piece tells a story and reminds guests of experiences from their childhood or places they have traveled,” she added. “We are grateful to share gifts that mark special occasions in one’s life.”
As Ruby Rose Gallery approaches its fifth anniversary, they look forward to many more years of connecting their guests with the elements. Shop in-store on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Starting March 1, hours will change to Mondays to Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers also can shop anytime online at www.rubyrosegallery.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.