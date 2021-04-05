JOHNSON CREEK — It is said “My trash is someone else’s treasure.”
The public will have an opportunity to explore those treasures Friday, April 23, and Saturday Aug. 24, at a Rummage-a-Rama in the Village of Johnson Creek and surrounding countryside.
Sales are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some sales will be held beginning Thursday and others continuing Sunday.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be joining the effort by hosting its used book sale at the Community Center, 417 Union St., on both Aug. 23 and 24. The Friends’ mission is to support the local library by funding the summer reading program and purchasing items not covered by the municipal budget.
Sustain Jefferson’s annual sale, at 147 Pheasant Run, will include various household items in addition to organic seed potatoes, seedlings and plants. Potato varieties this year are: Superior, Yukon Gold, Adirondack Blue, Peter Wilcox, Oneida Gold and French Fingerling.
The American Legion Post, 323 1st St., will be selling brats and burgers at its Legion Post beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day. It also will be opening its bar for patrons.
Crossroads Church’s sale, at 111 South St., will have sales to support its church mission.
Area residents, hosting a sale, may register their sale with an email to caroljo@tds.net or leaving a message at (920) 699-3682.
Individual sellers may require attendees to observe COVID-19 standards. Public restrooms will be available at Veteran’s Park, Bell Park, Centennial Park and the community center.
A listing of sales, with addresses, will be posted on the Facebook Johnson Creek Community Page on April 20 or by requesting a list via email at caroljo@tds.net.
