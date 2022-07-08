Russell Law Offices S.C. is hosting two estate planning zoom meetings July 27 for free.

Paired with a brief presentation by Attorney Nathan Russell, attendees can ask specific questions about their estate planning circumstances and get expert tips in completing an estate plan.

The meetings will be held at noon and 6 p.m and last about an hour. Registration is required for both meetings.

Those who wish to attend either meeting can register for the noon meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfispjspHtHUz8BsKmQ6LklQt9xnKwFk?fbclid=IwAR2Jcu4oqyHqIB8_JdwIEjBpEzc9cKlRzyYo5cCzBot

FdJwMLswgA6L6PGo and for the 6 p.m. meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdeChpjgrEtPTX2lq_t6hIoNdbuvkKGTq?fbclid=I

wAR34in809o3zjRcdG-F0xq_fBxeYumIo48jxaHPXOcEhlrwaskM8GagQXOw.

Russell Law Offices is located in Fort Atkinson, Brodhead, Cuba City, Darlington, Dodgeville, and Shullsburg.

Load comments