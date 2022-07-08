Russell Law Offices to host estate planning meetings Jul 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Russell Law Offices S.C. is hosting two estate planning zoom meetings July 27 for free.Paired with a brief presentation by Attorney Nathan Russell, attendees can ask specific questions about their estate planning circumstances and get expert tips in completing an estate plan.The meetings will be held at noon and 6 p.m and last about an hour. Registration is required for both meetings.Those who wish to attend either meeting can register for the noon meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfispjspHtHUz8BsKmQ6LklQt9xnKwFk?fbclid=IwAR2Jcu4oqyHqIB8_JdwIEjBpEzc9cKlRzyYo5cCzBotFdJwMLswgA6L6PGo and for the 6 p.m. meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYsdeChpjgrEtPTX2lq_t6hIoNdbuvkKGTq?fbclid=IwAR34in809o3zjRcdG-F0xq_fBxeYumIo48jxaHPXOcEhlrwaskM8GagQXOw.Russell Law Offices is located in Fort Atkinson, Brodhead, Cuba City, Darlington, Dodgeville, and Shullsburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
