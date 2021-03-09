WATERTOWN — Safe Families for Children has received a grant award from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to start a local chapter.
Safe Families has moved forward with local efforts in Jefferson and Dodge Counties and hired Chapter Director Amanda Combs on Jan. 19.
Combs is “committed to providing support to families in need in the Greater Watertown Area.” She believes in “mobilizing churches and volunteers to offer community in the face of social isolation.”
Combs is working closely with Every Child Thrives in its Strong Families initiative. The platform of Safe Families is to deflect children from entering the child welfare system using proactive solutions.
Safe Families for Children hosts vulnerable children and creates extended family-like supports for struggling families through a community of devoted volunteers motivated by compassion to keep children safe and families intact.
As families find themselves in crisis, they are met with volunteers who befriend, mentor and support parents, sometimes even hosting children in their homes to give parents time and space to breathe and stabilize.
With nearly 7,000 children in foster care at any given time in the state of Wisconsin, the need for families to find support and stabilization is obvious.
To learn more about Safe Families for Children, visit www.safefamilieswi.org or call (920) 400-3019.
