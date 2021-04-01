WHITEWATER — An exhibit at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is planned during April to remember the victims of police brutality.
The Black Student Union, Whitewater Student Government and Roberta’s Art Gallery, with support from Lambda XI chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Zeta Iota chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are sponsoring this exhibit.
This event is one of many initiatives this year, to ensure education, support and representation for all Warhawk identities.
In the face of COVID-19 and changing university policy, organizers have designed a safe exhibit, with virtual viewing options. They are committed to ensuring the health and safety of everyone and have tailored the exhibit to do so.
The Say Their Names Exhibit is a powerful and impactful offering to bring attention to real violence and victims of police brutality. This exhibit is designed to respect and remember the victims while serving as a catalyst for thought and growth for those that experience it.
The exhibit will be located in the James R. Connor University Center at the UW-Whitewater.
The Say Their Names Exhibit will be available throughout April, with virtual viewing options. A virtual reception will be held on April 6, at 5:15 p.m., via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/uc.uww).
The Whitewater Student Government will post reflection and walk-through videos on its YouTube channel (tinyurl.com/WSGYoutube) as well.
The exhibit is designed and created by UW-Whitewater students intending to create a commemoratory experience that pays respect to those who have lost their lives. The exhibit not only is a display of lives lost, but to acknowledge those that loved and lost them.
It‘s hope is to create a valuable means for people to educate themselves on the real impact of police brutality. The Black Student Union and Whitewater Student Government aims to extend this impactful exhibit by inviting community members, schools and institutions outside of the UW-Whitewater to attend.
Additional information about the gallery can be found on the Roberta’s Art Gallery Website under the “Exhibits” tab (https://www.uww.edu/uc/things-to-do/robertas-art-gallery#exhibits).
