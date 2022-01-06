The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation announces that Jim Schulenburg has been appointed to serve a five-year term on the organization’s Board of Directors.
He was nominated by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and will be replacing Michael Bender, who will be completing his term after the next board meeting.
“We are delighted to welcome Jim to the Foundation Board,” remarked 2021 Chairman Bender. “Jim’s work experience at two major companies in our community, his business acumen, and his strong community involvement will add great value to our Board.”
Schulenburg, who currently is the Chief Operating Officer at W&A Distribution in Fort Atkinson, attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he earned his bachelor’s degree in food science. In 1990, he started his career at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson.
He worked in various roles throughout the company for more than 18 years. While at Jones, Schulenburg also served as chairman of the board for the Jones Dairy Farm Employees Credit Union.
After receiving his MBA in Supply Chain Management from UW-Whitewater, he joined W&A Distribution as Operations Manager. While in that role, Schulenburg was responsible for transportation operations along with driver management. After 11 years as Operations Manager, he was promoted to his current position as COO.
Schulenburg is a 2003 Project Lead graduate. He also served as president of the Fort Atkinson Booster Club and enjoyed coaching for over eight years in the Fort Atkinson Youth Football League.
“I am looking forward to serving on the board for the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation,” said Schulenburg. “The organization is an overwhelming positive force in the community, and I hope to help with the Foundation’s vision of A Better Fort Atkinson. Fort is a great community, and the Community Foundation has been part of the community’s success.”
In his spare time, Jim and his wife Jeanne enjoy spending time with family, which includes their son Nick, daughter-in-law Abby, and granddaughter Nora, who all reside in Fort Atkinson.
The Community Foundation’s Board of Directors consists of five members, each serving a term of five years. These volunteers are chosen for their community involvement and knowledge of the educational, cultural, civic, public and charitable needs of the Fort Atkinson area.
Appointments to the Board are made, in turn, by the School District of Fort Atkinson, PremierBank as trustee, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and the Fort Atkinson City Council. However, directors represent the community in general and do not represent or act as advocates of their respective appointing bodies.
Members of the Community Foundation’s 2022 Board of Directors are Chairman Loren Gray, Vice Chairman Susan Johnson, Treasurer Sally Koehler, Secretary Lisa Caras and Director Jim Schulenburg. The Board of Directors is supported by the Foundation’s executive director, Sue Hartwick.
More information about the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is available at www.fortfoundation.org or by contacting Hartwick at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
