The active Fort Atkinson Lions Club added a new member in April. Lion Eric Schultz joins 1.4 million men and women in the Lions Club organization.
He has been Lion for a while, but with the pandemic, a formal installation was not possible until April 26. Lion Trish Jonas sponsored Schultz as a Lion.
Schultz joins the organization with a history of serving his nation and local community. He is a captain in the United States Army Reserve, and served two tours in Iraq and one in Kosovo. This year, he was appointed to his second term on the Fort Atkinson Planning Commission. Eric also is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is excited to use his website skills to redesign the Fort Atkinson Lions Club website, showcasing the club’s programs and projects. He also is on the Lions Club committee planning the Tour de Fort Metric Century Bike Ride to be held Aug. 15.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, making it the second oldest club in District 27-A1 (southeastern Wisconsin). The club has a long history of involvement in the community from its annual Smelt Fry, Corn and Chicken Dinner, and its concession stand at Ralph Park softball games.
The club supports local projects, as well as broader projects such as used eyeglasses recycling, cancer research, and the Wisconsin Lions Camp, as well as a myriad of other endeavors.
Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness. Lions roll up their sleeves and take action to make their community better.
In addition to the financial support given to the community, club members keep the U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 interchange on-ramps and off-ramps free of litter as part of their highway cleanup. They will be doing their spring cleaning later this month.
The District Golf Outing is coming to Fort Atkinson on July 15. The event will be first-class and showcase Koshkonong Mounds County Club’s course.
Fort Atkinson club members have decided that the Wisconsin Lions Camp will receive funds from this district-wide event. Lion Trish Jonas is chairing the golf outing.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson, https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub or call the club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005.
For Lions Clubs International information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
