Mobile office hours with staff from Senator Ron Johnson’s office will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the second floor conference room at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.

The office hours allow constituents to meet with a member of the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

These office hours are open to any member of the public.

