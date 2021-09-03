Preparing for disasters protects everyone you love, and ReadyWisconsin encourages people to take time during September to ensure they have the tools needed to respond to potential disasters and emergencies in their community.
Gov. Tony Evers has declared September Preparedness Month in the State of Wisconsin.
As part of Preparedness Month, the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management urges individuals and families to take the following actions:
Make a plan — Develop a plan for how you and your loved ones will reach safety during any emergency. Know where your shelters at home, work and school are located or how you will safely leave the building. Practice going to those safe places. Also, make sure everyone knows how to contact each other if a disaster were to occur while you are separated.
Build a kit — Kits should include enough nonperishable food, water and medications to keep you safe for up to 72 hours. First aid supplies, a flashlight and a NOAA Weather Radio, along with copies of insurance policies, prescriptions and a list of important contact numbers also are great inclusions. Store your kit in a location where you can access it quickly during an emergency.
Know your risk — Being prepared for disasters includes identifying the risks that exist in your community. This includes understanding the natural threats, such as tornadoes and local flood hazards, and man-made risks that might be nearby, such as industrial sites. Use that information to develop your emergency plans, the review and practice them with everyone in your home.
Teach youth preparedness — Disasters can be scary for children. Help them feel more in control by talking about what they should do in an emergency. If you have a student in fourth or fifth grade, ask their teacher about participating in the Student Tools for Emergency Planning (STEP) program in their classroom during the school year. Information on this free program is available at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/step/.
For tips on how to create an emergency kit and plan, visit http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You also can follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin) for emergency preparedness tips throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.