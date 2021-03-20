It is easy to forget about that gift card from a long-ago birthday, or the folded-up chamber gift certificate hiding somewhere in a wallet, purse, or junk drawer.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce encourages certificate holders to dive into the dark and scary depths of those forgotten places, and to get out and spend them at local businesses!
More than $200,000 certificates are sold annually through the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Sadly, many of those certificates expire without being spent. The gift certificate program exists to support local retailers, build economic vitality and invest in the community.
As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, local retailers are hoping in-person shopping will resume and spring sales will provide the financial boost they need to remain in business.
“In the past, we ran a spring promotion where people who purchased certificates could earn an additional 10 percent above their purchase,” explained Fort Atkinson Chamber Executive Director Carrie Chisholm. “In light of this last year, we’ve reversed that promotion, and instead are encouraging our businesses to entice shoppers to spend their gift certificates with special promotions and hot deals.”
Chamber gift certificates make perfect gifts for birthdays, holidays, special occasions or just to say thank you to a favorite teacher or coach. Chamber gift certificates can be used just like cash at more than 300 Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce member businesses.
A list of retail chamber members accompanies each certificate. For a complete list of all chamber members, click on the business directory at www.fortchamber.com.
Gift certificates are available for purchase online or at the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 244 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To place an online order, visit www.fortchamber.com/store. Special promotions and deals from local businesses also can be found all in one place on the chamber’s website at www.fortchamber.com/hotdeals.
