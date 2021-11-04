Crafters now can sign up in person in the craft room at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair.
The cost, payable at the day of the fair, is $10 for a table. A crafter that takes up additional space with display racks or shelves must pay an extra $5.
Additional information on event procedures will be provided the day of registration. A maximum of two tables per person will be allotted for reservation.
Veterans recognitionThe public is invited to attend the recognition event Nov. 10 as center staff recognize area veterans. Our recognition will start at 1 p.m. with acknowledgements to those, who are in attendance, who served our country.
Attendees will hear from Joel Osmundson, who is the Fort Atkinson American Legion Commander. Joel was a 3rd class petty officer with the U.S. Navy.
We are thrilled to then welcome the Piecemakers Quilt Guild “Quilts of Valor” for presentations to veterans who will receive quilts for their service. Hear about their stories during the presentations.
Enjoy cake and ice cream at the conclusion of the event. All veterans and the community are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not necessary.
How to protect your stuffOn Monday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 12:30 p.m., come to the center for an educational workshop presented by Attorney Douglas Ley, Elder Advisors Law.
Ley is an elder law and V.A. Accredited attorney whose Janesville firm specializes in estate and asset planning. He will speak on everything from Advanced Powers of Attorneys to not going broke in a nursing home.
This presentation will be full of information that truly could save a lot of money and a lot of frustration down the road with some advance planning.
Painting with Katie classNov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon is the next chance to take an all-inclusive painting class with Katie.
Students will have everything they need to complete a masterpiece to take home with them that day! Cost is $25 for the class. Sign up or call the senior center at (920) 563-7773 to register.
‘Holiday Inn’ at the FiresideOn Wednesday, Nov. 24, be a part of the senior center as we have plenty of great seats for the show “Holiday Inn” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
Seniors should arrive at 10:45 a.m. with the meal beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the show.
The cost of $75 includes tip and tax. Hurry, as only a limited number of seats will remain after Nov. 5.
Game scores500: Scores from Oct. 28 — First place, Joanne Gross, 3,000; second, Judy Torgerson, 2,090; third, Harold Riggs, 1,820. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Oct. 28 — First, Diana Baumann; second, Judy Baumann; third, Chuck Schloesser. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Oct. 25 — Glorine Christensen 795 (290, 246, 259), Lori Gaber 737 (269, 233, 235), Terry Bowes 696 (238, 224, 234), Roger Gross 670 (191, 242, 237), Dale Zilisch 651 (223, 199, 229), Bev Aulik 639, Marlene Dianich 619, Kay Falk 612, Mary Zilisch 602, Sandy Basich 601, Kathy Heffron 558 and Joanne Gross 553.
Euchre: Nov. 2 — First, Dorothy Trewyn, 63; second, Bev Wagner, 59; third, Viola Behm, 58; fourth, Joyce Satterlee, 53; fifth, Bev Blum, Hilda Carl and Rollie Carothers, 51. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Oct. 22 — First, Chuck Taggart, 58; second, Rick Dearborn, 53; third, Terre Golembiewski, 47; fourth, Roger Gross, 46; fifth, Marlene Sveom, 44; sixth, Charles Wachter, 41. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
DartballThe Buffalos rallied after a game-one loss of 6-2 to win the next two games, with some extra inning heroics in game three to win the series this past week. Larry Whitmore had 10 hits for the Buffalos to lead the way.
Carroll Ehrke led off the bottom of the 10th in game three with a hit and Jim Nye tripled to drive in the winning run and claim a 2-1 series win. Dave Reed led the Walruses with 8 hits in the effort that fell just short.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plays to attend a luncheon.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split up for play each day.
