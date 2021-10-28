Crafters now can sign up in person in the craft room at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for table registration for the Nov. 13 craft fair.
The cost, payable at the day of the fair, is $10 for a table. A crafter that takes up additional space with display racks or shelves must pay an extra $5.
Additional information on event procedures will be provided the day of registration. A maximum of two tables per person will be allotted for reservation.
Veterans recognitionThe public is invited to attend the recognition event Nov. 10 as center staff recognize area veterans. Our recognition will start at 1 p.m. with acknowledgements to those, who are in attendance, who served our country.
Attendees will hear from Joel Osmundson, who is the Fort Atkinson American Legion Commander. Joel was a 3rd class petty officer with the U.S. Navy.
We are thrilled to then welcome the Piecemakers Quilt Guild “Quilts of Valor” for presentations to veterans who will receive quilts for their service. Hear about their stories during the presentations.
Enjoy cake and ice cream at the conclusion of the event. All veterans and the community are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not necessary.
‘Holiday Inn’ at the FiresideOn Wednesday, Nov. 24, be a part of the senior center as we have plenty of great seats for the show “Holiday Inn” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
Seniors should arrive at 10:45 a.m. with the meal beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the show.
The cost of $75 includes tip and tax. Hurry, as only a limited number of seats will remain after Nov. 5.
Game scores500: Scores from Oct. 21-1 — Roger Gross, 5,650; second, Marjorie Hannon, 2,860; third, Elaine Rice, 2,850. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Oct. 21 — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, John Hundt; third, Dale Kuhlow. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Oct. 25 — Glorine Christensen 774 (266, 279, 229), Joanne Gross 693 (216, 231, 246), Terry Bowes 649, Bev Aulik 627, Mary Zilisch 613, Cora Wahl 596, Marlene Dianich 595, Dale Zilisch 554, Sandy Basich 553.
Euchre: Oct. 26 — First, Judy Torgerson, 61; second, Barb Wintermute, John Hundt and Hilda Carl, 55; fifth, T-Bone Taylor; sixth, Elaine Rice, 49. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Oct. 22 — First, Chuck Taggart, 58; second, Rick Dearborn, 53; third, Terre Golembiewski, 47; fourth, Roger Gross, 46; fifth, Marlene Sveom, 44; sixth, Charles Wachter, 41. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
DartballDartball is played on Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The money collected is used periodically for everyone who plays to attend a luncheon.
The Buffalos won two out of three this week against the Walruses. Peter Fernelius and Carroll Ehrke led the way with 8 and 6 hits respectively for wins of 2-0 and 4-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.