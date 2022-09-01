"Slenderman"
Buy Now

“Slenderman” by Kathleen Hale.

(Editor’s note: The Daily Union print edition runs the column, “The Bookworm Sez,” by Terri Schlichenmeyer, in which she reviews books on a variety of topics. Some are for children; others, for adults. An avid reader, the writer resides in La Crosse with her two dogs and 11,000 books.)

Your favorite scary movies almost make you jump out of your skin. Your favorite scary movies almost make you jump out of your skin.

Load comments