The Fort Atkinson Lions Club Smelt & Fish Fry was held annually for 49 years until 2020.
The Lions Club made the difficult decision also to cancel the event in 2022.
“While a take-out fish option was a consideration, the socialization with friends at the event would be missing — and that is one of the things that makes this Lions event an important gathering for our community,” stated club President Lion Dave Ring.
The club contributes to many community activities and wants to continue supporting these activities. Without the smelt & fish fry and the corn & chicken dinner last year, and no smelt & fish fry this year, the club’s income sources have been compromised. To help fill the void, the club again is conducting its March Madness calendar raffle.
Tickets cost $20 each. A drawing will be held on all Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in March at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.
“Once a ticket is drawn it is returned to the ticket pool, so buyers can win multiple times!” shared Lion Michelle Ebbert, who is heading the March Madness ticket project.
Fort Atkinson Lions Club members have tickets to sell. Visit their Facebook page or contact a local Lion. If you do not know a Lion, contact Lion Michelle Ebbert (Mchllann@yahoo.com) and she can assist in purchasing a ticket. Tickets also are available at Fort Atkinson City Hall.
