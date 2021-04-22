With 590 fire hydrants located throughout the City of Fort Atkinson that provide fire protection to homes and businesses, keeping each one in proper working order calls for regular maintenance.
Each spring and fall, the water utility performs a preventative action known as hydrant flushing, which verifies that its network has adequate water flow to perform its essential duties. It also serves a secondary purpose in removing sediment that naturally accumulates in water pipes. Flushing it out of the system helps the city ensure the highest water quality standards.
Wherever hydrant flushing occurs, there might be a slight discoloration of water that flows from the faucet. If this appears, simply run cold water for three to five minutes to return water flow to its normal state.
The temporary discoloration only impacts the appearance of water and does not pose a health or safety risk. To avoid discoloring of white laundry, it is suggested to wait until cold tap water runs clear before washing such items.
“How long we run the hydrants themselves depends on their sediment buildup. Some go for three minutes, others for 30, and we stop when the water flows clear,” Water Utility Supervisor Tim Hayden stated. “This process keeps every hydrant in good working order and alerts us to any faults we might not otherwise have noticed.”
Hydrant flushing tentatively is scheduled to take place as follows:
• South side industrial areas beginning Friday, April 23.
• South side residential areas beginning Monday, April 26.
•North side of the Rock River beginning Wednesday, April 28.
• South side directional flushing near Jones Park, if needed, beginning Thursday, May 6.
Residents' patience and understanding while crews perform this critical water system maintenance work is appreciated. Water utility customers should not experience lower water pressure during the hydrant flushing process.
If residents experience low water pressure for an extended period, or if they have any questions or concerns, contact the Fort Atkinson Water Utility at (920) 563-7760.
