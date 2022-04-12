With 590 fire hydrants located throughout the City of Fort Atkinson that provide fire protection to homes and businesses, keeping each one in proper working order calls for regular maintenance.
Each spring and fall the Water Utility performs a preventative action known as hydrant flushing, which verifies the network has adequate water flow to perform its essential duties. It also serves a secondary purpose in removing sediment that naturally accumulates in water pipes. Flushing it out of the system helps uphold the high water standard.
Wherever hydrant flushing occurs, there might be a slight discoloration of water that flows from the faucet. If this appears, simply running of cold water for three to five minutes should be sufficient to return water flow to its normal state.
The temporary discoloration only impacts the appearance of water and does not pose a health or safety risk. To avoid discoloring of white laundry, it is suggested residents wait until cold tap water runs clear before washing such items.
“How long we run the hydrants themselves depends on their sediment buildup,” said Water Utility Supervisor Tim Hayden. "Some go for three minutes, others for 30, and we stop when the water flows clear. This process keeps every hydrant in good working order and alerts us to any faults we may not have otherwise been aware of.”
Fort Atkinson residents can expect hydrant flushing to occur on the south side industrial area beginning Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m.; on the south side of the Rock River beginning Monday, April 25, through Thursday, April 28 at 7 a.m.; and on the north side of the Rock River Wednesday, April 27, through Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6, starting at 7 a.m.
Directional flushing will occur Thursday, May 5, through Friday, May 6, starting at 7 a.m. Additional hydrant flushing may be performed based on the water quality once all hydrants have been maintained.
The Annual Water Quality Report can be found on the city’s website under the Water Department section at www.fortatkinsonwi.net.
Any questions or concerns regarding hydrant flushing can be directed to the Fort Atkinson Water Utility by dialing (920) 563-7760.
