JEFFERSON — St. Francis of Assisi Parish will hold its Fall Festival & Food Booths on Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church gym, 324 E. North St., Jefferson.

The event will feature raffle and food tickets for sale, a 10:30 a.m. mass at St. John the Baptist Church, and food booths with produce and baked goods.

There also will be children’s games, a cake walk, and a family photo opportunity.

Tapestry, a collective group of five local musicians, will perform.

