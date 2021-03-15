St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced its honor roll students for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Congratulations to the following second trimester honor students!
• Honors (3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average) — Jesus Cervantez Cruz, Alex Ehleiter, Mariyah Esparza, Kelsey Gille, Liam Grover, Angelica Hardwick, Keenan Hendrickson, Bella Hoover, Brayden Kelly, Samuel Murphy, Olivia Rue, Soraya Strohbusch and Colton Vosburg.
• High Honors (3.5-3.99 GPA) — Kylie Block, Caylah Boldt, Alison Clark, Amelia Debilzen, Hailey Droster, Logan Friend, Kiera Gille, Alexandra Jonas, Maxwell Jonas, Jack Kammer, Layla Kohl, Antonia Kuefler, Ella Last, Alexis Merfeld, Sonja Morales, Jameson Stafford, Sophia Ulrich, Lexie Wessels, Conor Wirth and Mary Worden.
• Highest Honors (4.0 and above GPA) — Savanna Hendrickson, Whitney May and Lauren Wessels.
