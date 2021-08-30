St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson held its annual Fall Festival Block Party on Sunday, Aug. 22. Shown here are some scenes from the fest:
Volunteers work together to man the massive grill at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The church served just shy of 400 chicken dinners during this year's festival.
Lorelei Cheek, 3, looks for the perfect piece of chalk as she works on her sidewalk chalk masterpiece.
Jim McCabe, left, and Dwayne Miller take out a fresh batch of sweet corn from the corn cooker.
Driftless, a Cambridge-based band specializing in classic country, bluegrass, rock and folk, gave an outdoor performance during the festival.
Mac Miller, 1, enjoys a piece of watermelon during dinner Sunday afternoon.
