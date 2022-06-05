St. Joe's honor roll students announced Jun 5, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson announces the names of its students who have achieved honor roll status for the third trimester.Congratulations to the following students!Highest HonorsKeenan Hendrickson, Savanna Hendrickson, Felicity Kuefler, Whitney May, Alexis Merfeld, Sonja Morales, Yareli Palomec-Garcia and Claire Yin.High HonorsKenley Antczak, Kylie Block, Caylah Boldt, Ashlynn Bourke, Effie Bump, Alison Clark, Amelia Debilzen, Alex Ehleiter, Mariyah Esparza, Jack Gerondale, Kiera Gille, Liam Grover, Presley Hotchkiss, Alexandra Jonas, Brayden Kelly, Layla Kohl, Antonia Kuefler, Jonathan Lewis, Gavin Nsibirwa, Autumn Pitzer, Breely Poole, Isabel Raub, Sophia Ulrich, Samantha Vnuk, Lexie Wessels and Elliot Wirth.HonorsMax Allie, Bella Hoover, Bristol Knaack, Daniel Lewis, Samuel Murphy, Kayden Rockstroh, Colin Stocks, Soraya Strohbusch, Josephine Ulrich, Colton Vosburg and Kayle White. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
