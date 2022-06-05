St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson announces the names of its students who have achieved honor roll status for the third trimester.

Congratulations to the following students!

Highest Honors

Keenan Hendrickson, Savanna Hendrickson, Felicity Kuefler, Whitney May, Alexis Merfeld, Sonja Morales, Yareli Palomec-Garcia and Claire Yin.

High Honors

Kenley Antczak, Kylie Block, Caylah Boldt, Ashlynn Bourke, Effie Bump, Alison Clark, Amelia Debilzen, Alex Ehleiter, Mariyah Esparza, Jack Gerondale, Kiera Gille, Liam Grover, Presley Hotchkiss, Alexandra Jonas, Brayden Kelly, Layla Kohl, Antonia Kuefler, Jonathan Lewis, Gavin Nsibirwa, Autumn Pitzer, Breely Poole, Isabel Raub, Sophia Ulrich, Samantha Vnuk, Lexie Wessels and Elliot Wirth.

Honors

Max Allie, Bella Hoover, Bristol Knaack, Daniel Lewis, Samuel Murphy, Kayden Rockstroh, Colin Stocks, Soraya Strohbusch, Josephine Ulrich, Colton Vosburg and Kayle White.

