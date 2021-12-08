St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced its honor roll for the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year.

Congratulations to the following students!

Highest honors

Savanna Hendrickson, Keenan Hendrickson, Alexis Merfeld, Samantha Vnuk, Felicity Kuefler, Isabel Raub.

High honors

Caylah Boldt, Sonja Morales, Liam Grover, Amelia Debilzen, Antonia Kuefler, Yareli Palomec-Garcia, Kiera Gille, Alex Ehleiter, Whitney May, Layla Kohl, Lexie Wessels, Alexandra Jonas, Kylie Block, Elliot Wirth, Brayden Kelly, Mariyah Esparza, Alison Clark, Gavin Nsibirwa, Sophia Ulrich, Bella Hoover, Claire Yin, Autumn Pitzer, Presley Hotchkiss, Kenley Antczak, Effie Bump, Ashlynn Bourke, Breely Poole, Kayden Rockstroh and Halo Linscott.

Honors

Jack Gerondale, Josephine Ulrich and Colin Stocks.

