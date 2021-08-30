St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson held its annual St. Joe’s Fall Fest Block Party on Sunday, Aug. 22.
The weather that day was simply beautiful and hundreds of people enjoyed a grilled chicken and corn dinner; plus, more than 20 people went home winners of 25 prizes.
The prizes, donated by a variety of local businesses and individuals, were awarded at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The grand prize winner of $5,000 cash was Roberta Engl, Fort Atkinson; first place prize, a black-and-white diamond pendant with a 14-carat 18-inch chain, donated by Krueger Jewelers, was won by Don and Olive Gross, Fort Atkinson; second place prize of $500 cash or $600 Fort Chamber Bucks donated by Bender, Kind & Stafford Dental was won by Don and Olive Gross of Fort Atkinson; third place prize of $500 cash donated by Justin Strohbusch/SNT Tree Service was won by Jeanette Benoy of Fort Atkinson; fourth place prize, a $500 gift certificate from JM Carpets was won by Bethann Moran, Fort Atkinson;
Also, fifth prize of one pound of bacon a week for a year donated by Jones Dairy farm was won by Peggy Huckabee, Fort Atkinson; sixth prize of $250 cash plus home warranty with real estate purchase or sale donated by Mike Foerster Realty Group was won by Margaret Jenkins, Fort Atkinson; seventh prize of four rounds of golf with a cart donated by Koshkonong Mounds Country Club was won by Christine Nevermann, Fort Atkinson; eighth prize of $200 cash donated by Day Insurance was won by Gary Swain of Deerfield; ninth place winner of a $150 gift card from Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria & Sports Bar was won by Harriet Anderson of Jefferson and 10th place winner of a full-service luxury manicure and pedicure was Susan Walter of Fort Atkinson.
Fifteen baskets donated by local businesses and individuals also were awarded. A valuable gift basket and gift certificate from St. Vincent de Paul-Fort Atkinson was won by Chris Schmidt; hand and power tool assortment, donated by Urbain Communications LLC, was won by Greg Sireno; coffee assortment basket, donated by Fr. Endres Council of Knight of Columbus, Fort Atkinson, was won by Delores Taylor; game basket, donated by St. Monica’s Group, was won by Jan Wermeling; autographed Badger football, donated by Dan and Beth Belz, was won by Pat Nye; Aveda basket and gift certificate, donated by Crimson Spa, was won by Linda McCabe; Packer/Badger items and gift certificate from Kathy Kalvaitis was won by Zach Schreiner; Johnsonville grill basket, donated by Greg Serino and Mary Wedig, was won by Frank Lewandowski; framed $100 bill, donated by Council of Catholic Women, was won by Jeanette Nelson-Milleson; chocolate lovers basket, donated by Jim and Linda McCabe, was won by Steve Lauderdale; Self-care basket, donated by Dea Shimpach ,was won by C. Tooke; variety of grocery items and vodka basket, donated by LaCabana, was won by Mary Wedig; variety of grocery items and tequila basket, donated by LaCabana, was won by Kathy Smejkal; wine and gift card basket, donated by Catholic Financial Life-Jefferson, was won by Kathy Farrey; and the Fall Festival sheet cake was won by Nancy Hollenberger.
The Fall Fest Block Party Committee, thanks everyone who donated to this event and also thanks those who participated and supported this event.
