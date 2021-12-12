JEFFERSON — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 324 S. Sanborn in Jefferson, is hosting its annual Christmas Community Singalong on Wednesday, Dec. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone, young and old, is invited to join in singing familiar Christmas carols along with a choir from Jefferson that will be singing their special music of the season.

A festive punch and Christmas baking reception will be served downstairs following the one-hour singalong.

