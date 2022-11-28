St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 242 Williams St., Johnson Creek, will hold its 43rd annual bake sale and luncheon on Saturday from 8-1 p.m.

The coffee shop will feature fresh homemade raised doughnuts from 8-10 a.m. with a chili luncheon from 10 to 12:30 p.m. There will also be pilgrim potato soup available to buy by the quart or pint.

