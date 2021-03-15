WHITEWATER — Nate Parrish, president of First Citizens State Bank in Whitewater, announces two staff promotions.
First, the bank announces the promotion of Kat Mawhinney from assistant vice president to vice president at the Main office location. Kat joined the bank 32 years ago, and will continue to work as a loan officer.
First Citizens also promoted Kyle Kabara to a vice president at the Main office. He has worked with First Citizens for two years and will continue to be the head of the Trust Department.
In making the announcement, Nate Parrish said, “Kat and Kyle both have shown great leadership and commitment to the community, our customers and to our organization. We are proud to recognize that service.”
First Citizens State Bank has full service offices in Whitewater, East Troy and Palmyra. Member FDIC.
