WHITEWATER — Nate Parrish, president of First Citizens State Bank in Whitewater, announces two staff promotions.
“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Katie Lehman from loan officer to assistant vice president at the Main office location,” Parrish said. “Katie has worked for First Citizens for 20 years, and will continue in her role as a loan officer.”
First Citizens also announced that Sara Tincher was promoted from loan officer to assistant vice president. She joined the bank as a loan officer four years ago and will continue in that capacity.
In making the announcement, Parrish commented: “Katie and Sara have shown great dedication to both the Whitewater community, and to our organization. Their work on guiding customers with SBA (Small Business Association), commercial and mortgage loans is exceptional. We are proud to have them take on more of a leadership role.”
First Citizens State Bank has full-service offices in Whitewater, East Troy and Palmyra. Member FDIC.
