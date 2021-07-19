Resurfacing work is planned for State Highway 106.
Highway 106 will be closed from State Highway 26 to Park Drive (Sinnissippi Drive) and remain open to traffic with flagging operations from Highway 73 to Highway 26.
Resurfacing work begins Monday, July 26, on nearly 12 miles of Highway 106, between Highway 73 near Albion to Park Drive (Sinnissippi Drive) in Fort Atkinson, in Dane and Jefferson counties.
The project will include a bridge replacement between Highway 26 and Park Drive (Sinnissippi Drive). Work also will include guardrail improvements, adding centerline rumble strips and new pavement markings.
Highway 106 will be closed from Highway 26 to Sinnissippi Drive and the posted detour will be Highway 26 to U.S. Highway 12 to Business Highway 26 (Robert Street).
From Highway 73 to Highway 26, Highway 106 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations. Motorists are advised to slow down, and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
The prime contractor for the $3.95 million project is Payne and Dolan, Inc./Walbec Group, Waukesha. The project is scheduled to be completed in late October, weather-permitting.
Information on the Highway 106 resurfacing project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/wis106-wis73/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
