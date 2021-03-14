Stockwell
ABOVE: Chapter Regent Nancy Olson presents Randi Stockwell with her $400 award for winning the chapter Good Citizen recognition, along with a gift card, and a Good Citizen pin and certificate.

Randi Stockwell, daughter of Russell and Kristin Stockwell of Cambridge, has been chosen to represent the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in this year’s Good Citizen’s Essay Contest.

The Fort Atkinson–Eli Pierce chapter each year sponsors the Good Citizen honor for seven area high schools. This year, five schools took part in the essay contest: Cambridge, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Palmyra-Eagle and Whitewater.

Stockwell's essay was deemed excellent and sent on to state competition with more than 30 other state chapter winners.

Stockwell was selected to represent Cambridge High School and the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR chapter based on her high academic success, her leadership skills and her service both to her school and community. Presently, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and major in neuroscience with the goal of becoming a neuroscientist.

