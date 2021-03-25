JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is having another “Stop by and Say hi!” event ... this one is called “We want to see you S’more!”
On Wednesday, March 31, at 1 p.m. drive to the back parking lot door, remain in your car and staff will come out with a goody bag with items to make a S’more.
This event will be held rain or shine. Supplies are limited to the first 50 people who come by.
Senior center closed
The senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Friday, April 2.
Trip previews
On Wednesday, March 31, a trip preview will be offered beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the center’s great room. Staff will be showcasing the following tours: “America’s Canyon Country” air tour, September 2021; “On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman” motorcoach tour, October 2021; “Thanksgiving in New York City” air tour, November 2021; and the “Alaska Iditarod” air tour, February 2022.
Sign up ahead so staff know for how many to prepare. A light boxed supper will be provided following the presentation.
Kleenex for a Cause
There still is time to donate to the center’s Kleenex for a Cause program for some of Assisted Living friends. Donate a box or two of Kleenex (or any brand tissue) by this Wednesday, March 31, and staff will deliver them and treats just in time for Easter weekend.
People who don’t want to come in may drop their Kleenex boxes donation outside the center’s front door and staff will get them.
Write Your Story
Our next Write Your Story conference call program will be held April 1 at 10 a.m. Topic this month is school. Write about your grade school and/or high school. Sign up ahead so staff know who will join in.
Book discussion group
Our April book group will discuss “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery on April 19 at 10 a.m. Copies of this book are available at the public library.
Aging Mastery program
The Aging Mastery program has been offered virtually twice throughout Jefferson County to those 60 and older. Some people do not have access to computers or technology. All Jefferson County senior centers are offering this virtual program. For Jefferson, it will be in the Jefferson Library meeting rooms.
The classes will be held Tuesdays, April 27 to May 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. There is no cost for the program, and persons will receive complimentary companion materials, worth $30, to accompany the class.
Topics of discussion will be creativity and learning, connections and community, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness and legacy and purpose. Call your local senior center to register.
This program is sponsored by the National Coalition on Aging, The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Day tours
Happy Times Tours and Experiences is offering day tours again beginning in June. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Sign up for the “Schlemiel, Schlimazel-Experience Milwaukee Through the Eyes of Laverne and Shirley” on June 6. Cost is $89.
Attendees will tour Lakefront Brewery with samples and a large hot pretzel; do sightseeing Laverne and Shirley-style, go mini-bowling and enjoy custard at Leon’s Frozen Custard.
Our “Lavender Fields” Baraboo trip will be June 24. Cost is $115. Attendees will lunch at a Polish restaurant; enjoy the International Crane Foundation; take a New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm Wagon tour and enjoy Cherry Lavender pie and tea.
Bingo!
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards — with one card players can pick their favorite number. Everyone wears a facemask and is socially distanced. Sign up ahead of time as 24 people can be accommodated in the center’s great room. No walk-ins are permitted yet.
Exercise
Mondays and Fridays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. — Easy Exercise with Doris class involves sitting and standing exercises that are good for easing stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
Tuesdays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. — Toning and walking group with Norm. Seniors may bring their own hand weights if you wish to use them. Walking time available in between exercise. Masks are worn during exercise.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. — “Moving with Mike” DVD. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
Fridays, 10 a.m. — Line Dance class, for a fee, led by Nancy Wrensch. This class features upbeat music with movements and dance. Facemasks are worn during exercise. Contact Nancy at (920) 674-6974for more information.
