JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Lake Mills

Adult female dilute tortabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39734, with left ear tip.

Town of Cold Spring

Adult female gray tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39733.

Town of Sullivan

Adult male orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39730, with left ear tipped.

