Stray animals arrive at shelter Jan 10, 2022

JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Lake Mills
Adult female dilute tortabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39734, with left ear tip.

Town of Cold Spring
Adult female gray tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39733.

Town of Sullivan
Adult male orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39730, with left ear tipped.
