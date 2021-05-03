JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Jefferson

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39110.

Young adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39119.

Town of Hebron

Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 39105.

Town of Jefferson

Male white and black kitten, DSH, No. 39103.

Town of Koshkonong

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 39114.

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39113.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39112.

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39111, with black dot on back leg.

Town of Sullivan

Male grey tabby kitten, domestic medium-hair, No. 39115.

