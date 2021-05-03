JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Jefferson
Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39110.
Young adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39119.
Town of Hebron
Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 39105.
Town of Jefferson
Male white and black kitten, DSH, No. 39103.
Town of Koshkonong
Male black kitten, DSH, No. 39114.
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39113.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39112.
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39111, with black dot on back leg.
Town of Sullivan
Male grey tabby kitten, domestic medium-hair, No. 39115.
