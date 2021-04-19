JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Town of Aztalan

Adult, unknown gender, grey cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39086.

Town of Jefferson

Adult male Golden Retriever dog, No. 39089.

Town of Oakland

Adult male, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39087.

Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39088.

Town of Sullivan

Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 39076.

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39075.

