JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, May 1-7.

City of Fort AtkinsonAdult, unknown gender, black cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 39011.

City of Lake MillsAdult male gray cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39009.

Town of Aztalan

Adult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DSH, No. 39001.

Town of HebronAdult male orange tabby cat, domestic long-hair, No. 39010

