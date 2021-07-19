JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male small white rabbit, No. 39318.
Adult male small brown rabbit, No. 39319.
City of Jefferson
Male gray tabby white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39321.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female white and gray cat, DSH, No. 39326.
Female orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39331.
Town of Oakland
Adult male brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39329.
