JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male small white rabbit, No. 39318.

Adult male small brown rabbit, No. 39319.

City of Jefferson

Male gray tabby white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39321.

City of Lake Mills

Adult female white and gray cat, DSH, No. 39326.

Female orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39331.

Town of Oakland

Adult male brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39329.

