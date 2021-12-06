JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Young adult, unknown gender, black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39655.

Adult male black and white DSH cat, No. 39660.

City of Lake Mills

Adult female Lynx Point Siamese mix cat, No. 39668.

Town of Jefferson

Young adult male gray and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 39671.

Young adult, male, gray and white DSH cat, No. 39669.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult, unknown gender, orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39656.

Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, NO. 39663.

