JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult female tan, black and white Husky dog, No. 39355.

Adult male brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39377.

City of Jefferson

Male gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39366.

Male, dark brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39367.

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39368.

Male gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39364.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39365.

Town of Koshkonong

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39354.

Town of Lake Mills

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39375.

Town of Oakland

 Adult male orange tabby cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 39369.

Young adult male white and orange tabby cat, DSH. No. 39376.

