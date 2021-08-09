JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Fort Atkinson
Male brown tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39390.
City of Lake Mills
Male black and white kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), a four-paw polydactyl, No. 39399.
Young adult male tan Chihuahua mix dog, No. 39397.
Male black and white kitten, DMH, No. 39398.
Town of Aztalan
Adult female dilute calico cat, DSH, No. 39381.
Female torti white kitten, DSH, No. 39387.
Female dilute calico kitten, DSH, No. 39386.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39385.
Male buff tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39384.
Male grey and white kitten, DSH, No. 39383.
Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39382.
Town of Jefferson
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39392.
Female black and white kitten, with white under chin, DSH, No. 39391.
