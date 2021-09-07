JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Male black and white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39457.
City of Fort Atkinson
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39456.
City of Jefferson
Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39447.
City of Lake Mills
Adult female dilute calico cat, DSH, No. 39461.
Town of Aztalan
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39453.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39454.
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39455.
Town of Hebron
Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39448.
Town of Jefferson
Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 39458.
Male black kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39459.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39460.
Town of Koshkonong
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39452.
Village of Sullivan
Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 39443.
