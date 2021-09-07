JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Male black and white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39457.

City of Fort Atkinson

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39456.

City of Jefferson

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39447.

City of Lake Mills

Adult female dilute calico cat, DSH, No. 39461.

Town of Aztalan

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39453.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39454.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39455.

Town of Hebron

Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39448.

Town of Jefferson

Adult female torti cat, DSH, No. 39458.

Male black kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39459.

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39460.

Town of Koshkonong

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39452.

Village of Sullivan

Female torti kitten, DSH, No. 39443.

Recommended for you

Load comments