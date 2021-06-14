JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County on June 10.

City of Fort Atkinson

Male grey and white kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39233.

Female grey and white kitten, DMH, No. 39232.

Male grey kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39231.

Female grey kitten, DSH, No. 39229.

