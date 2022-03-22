JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male black dog, Lab, No. 39854.

Adult female Calico cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39858.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult female tri Saint Bernard dog, No. 39859.

Town of Oakland

Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39855.

